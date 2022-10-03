Knicks Injury Could Grant Cam Reddish Instant Opportunity

Those who still believe Cam Reddish can make a noticeable impact on the New York Knicks are about to have their faith rewarded ... or punished.

About to embark on a crucial fourth season that could well set the pace for the rest of his NBA career, Reddish could be granted a major opportunity in the wake of Quentin Grimes' lingering day-to-day injury. As the Knicks' preseason slate prepares to get underway on Tuesday night against Detroit (7 p.m. ET, MSG/TNT), Reddish could pick up Grimes' lost minutes at small forward, offering him a major opportunity to kickstart his reclamation project.

Knicks head coach Tom Thibideau hinted at Reddish's potentially expanded role ... as well as the burden of expectations ... in statements to open the week.

"We love his length,” Thibodeau said per the New York Post, lauding Reddish's 7-foot-1 wingspan. “Long wings are important. He’s been nicked up a little bit, so right now he’s running the floor fairly well. He hasn’t made shots yet. That’s probably the biggest thing.”

Reddish, 23, is looking for metropolitan redemption after failing to find a consistent role in the New York rotation during a 15-game cameo cut short by a shoulder injury. While Reddish has shown flashes of brilliance since entering the league as its 10th overall pick in 2019, he has struggled to live up to such billing. After coming over in a January trade with Atlanta, Reddish averaged only 14.3 minutes per game and shot only 25 percent from three-point range. Some speculated that Reddish would be among the casualties when it came to building a summer budget for Jalen Brunson and/or Donovan Mitchell, but he's back in New York for a potentially full season.

With the Reddish rumors having receded, the Duke alum and past/present RJ Barrett teammate had an uncertain, if not optimistic, approach to the 2022-23 season when making his first public comments at the Knicks "Content Day" proceedings.

"I’m still figuring (my role) out," Reddish said. “I’m still figuring that out, trying to find my role where I fit in. I’m really willing to do whatever it takes to win. Whatever that role is, whatever it may be, that’s fine with me. We’re winning, we all look good.”

Geoff Magliocchetti is on Twitter @GeoffJMags

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Knicks? Click Here.

Follow AllKnicks.com on Twitter.