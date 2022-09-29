Knicks' Quentin Grimes 'Day-to-Day' in Medical Boot

The start of a New York Knicks season laden with big expectations for Grimes will have to wait just a little longer.

New York Knicks fans, especially those who have become a believer in Quentin Grimes, will have to be a little patient when it comes to the first-round sophomore making his official 2022-23 debut.

Knicks fans pointed out on social media that training camp videos posted by the team appeared to feature Grimes in a medical boot. SNY's Ian Begley later confirmed Grimes was indeed saddled with additional footwear and that the Houston alum is "day-to-day." Grimes practiced on Tuesday and it's believed that the boot is a precautionary measure for "left foot soreness."

The 25th pick of the 2021 draft recently wrapped an interesting summer, one that saw him post dazzling statistics in the Knicks' runner-up effort in Las Vegas Summer League play. He'd average a team-best 22.6 points over five games and was later named to the All-Summer League group at the end of the competition.

Grimes was later one of the most popular names floated around in the trade talk around current Cleveland Cavalier Donovan Mitchell, but he's back in New York as camp activities get underway in Tarrytown.

The second-year youngster's growing faction of supporters was dealt a bit of a blow earlier this week, as head coach Tom Thibodeau remarked that Evan Fournier was the "frontrunner" for starting shooting guard duties. He appeared in 46 games during his rookie season, starting six, but any late regular season momentum has was hoping to generate was partly derailed by a knee injury. Grimes averaged 17.1 minutes per game last season, tied with Obi Toppin for 11th-best on the team.

The Knicks open their preseason on Oct. 4 against the Detroit Pistons.

