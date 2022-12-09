Do Knicks Have Cam Reddish Trade Partners?

Reddish is denying that he wants to leave, but some teams have reportedly called the New York Knicks about his services.

The New York Knicks are looking for an extra spark on the roster as they sit at 12-13 nearly two months into the season.

That added boost could come in the form of a trade, and forward Cam Reddish has reportedly been a piece the team is most willing to move. As he did during the offseason, Reddish is denying reports of a trade request, and he could be the one to step in for the fallen Obi Toppin in Tom Thibodeau's newly installed nine-man rotation. But that won't stop teams from potentially reaching out to the Knicks to acquire the fourth-year forward.

Per reports Thursday from SNY, the Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat, and Milwaukee Bucks have contacted the Knicks about a potential Reddish deal. His addition to any of these teams makes sense, as all three of them are in the bottom half of three-point shooting percentage this season.

Despite having a few impressive performances this season, Reddish hasn't played since New York's 121-100 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday. He's been active the past two games, but coach Tom Thibodeau has kept him on the bench,

Reddish has averaged 8.4 points, 1.6 rebounds, and one assist in 21.9 minutes per game during 20 appearances this season. A few of his best performances so far this year include a season-high 26-point outing in the Knicks' 145-135 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Nov. 13. He followed this up with four straight games of reaching double-figures in scoring, a streak that stopped after he returned from a two-game medical absence brought about by a sore groin.

In the 115-112 season-opening overtime loss to the Memphis Grizzlies, Reddish seemed ready to emerge into a significant rotational role. He hit a season-high three triples (including the regulation buzzer-beater that sent the game into an extra period) to go along with 22 points, five rebounds, and three steals.

But his role and future with the Knicks seem murky at best as of now.

The next hint at a development in his potential departure or reawakening with the team could come when the Knicks (12-13) visit the Charlotte Hornets (7-18) on Friday (7 p.m. ET, MSG).

