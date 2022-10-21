Knicks Center Isaiah Hartenstein: Flash in the Pan or Consistent Contributor?

The New York Knicks signed Isaiah Hartenstein this summer to a low-risk, high-reward deal. He played well in the season opener against the Memphis Grizzlies, but can he continue the pace?

The New York Knicks wasted no time in free agency this summer to sign center Isaiah Hartenstein.

His two-year, $16 million deal wasn't the team's biggest splash over the summer, but it could prove to be the team's best bargain.

Hartenstein wasted no time making his presence known with the Knicks, scoring 16 points and grabbing eight rebounds in the team's opening-night loss to the Memphis Grizzlies in overtime.

Even though Hartenstein didn't start, he played 40 minutes in the team's opener compared to starter Mitchell Robinson's 13 minutes. The latter found himself in foul trouble all night, forcing Hartenstein to step into a larger role. Will that trend continue as he settles in as the Knicks' backup center?

Hartenstein was particularly valuable in crashing the glass on the offensive end, stretching possessions and giving the Knicks multiple chances to score. He also found a lot of high-percentage looks in the paint, making 7-of-11 shot attempts.

Out of his misses, all but one came from the three-point line, which is arguably the area of his game that needs the most improvement. Last season with the Clippers, Hartenstein barely took threes, but he proved in the preseason that he can take and make shots from distance.

If Hartenstein can keep this level of intensity up, he'll prove to be a consistent contributor for the Knicks rather than a flash in the pan.

