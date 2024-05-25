Knicks Could Sign 76ers 'Glue-Guy'
At 35 years old, Philadelphia 76ers forward Nic Batum still proved to be a key player for a playoff contender this season. Bleacher Report suggested that the New York Knicks could look to sign him in free agency this summer.
"He could be a favorite of almost everyone connected to the franchise. Coach Tom Thibodeau would love his defense, Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle would appreciate his spacing, Knicks cutters would get a lot out of his passing and this fanbase would have no problem welcoming another team-first glue-guy to the fold," Bleacher Report writes.
Batum was traded by the Los Angeles Clippers just three games into the season to the Sixers in the James Harden deal, but he found his groove pretty quickly. Batum started 38 games for Philadelphia this season, averaging 5.5 points per game.
Batum likely wouldn't be seen as a starter for the Knicks, but he could be a key depth piece. The Knicks found out the hard way this season how important depth can be, and having veterans like Batum, who are battle-tested with high basketball IQ, are a major help.
Batum doesn't have much longer in his career, but if he's coveting his first NBA championship, signing with a team like the Knicks, who were one win away from the Eastern Conference Finals, could help his cause.
