All Knicks

Knicks Could Sign 76ers 'Glue-Guy'

Philadelphia 76ers forward Nic Batum is a free agent. Could the New York Knicks sign him?

Jeremy Brener

Apr 30, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) drives to the basket against Philadelphia 76ers forward Nicolas Batum (40) and center Joel Embiid (21) during the third quarter of game 5 of the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 30, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) drives to the basket against Philadelphia 76ers forward Nicolas Batum (40) and center Joel Embiid (21) during the third quarter of game 5 of the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports / Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

At 35 years old, Philadelphia 76ers forward Nic Batum still proved to be a key player for a playoff contender this season. Bleacher Report suggested that the New York Knicks could look to sign him in free agency this summer.

"He could be a favorite of almost everyone connected to the franchise. Coach Tom Thibodeau would love his defense, Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle would appreciate his spacing, Knicks cutters would get a lot out of his passing and this fanbase would have no problem welcoming another team-first glue-guy to the fold," Bleacher Report writes.

Batum was traded by the Los Angeles Clippers just three games into the season to the Sixers in the James Harden deal, but he found his groove pretty quickly. Batum started 38 games for Philadelphia this season, averaging 5.5 points per game.

Batum likely wouldn't be seen as a starter for the Knicks, but he could be a key depth piece. The Knicks found out the hard way this season how important depth can be, and having veterans like Batum, who are battle-tested with high basketball IQ, are a major help.

Batum doesn't have much longer in his career, but if he's coveting his first NBA championship, signing with a team like the Knicks, who were one win away from the Eastern Conference Finals, could help his cause.

Make sure you bookmark All Knicks for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.