Skip to main content

Knicks Sign DaQuan Jeffries to Two-Way Deal After Strong Play in G-League

The New York Knicks have added a G-League standout on a two-way deal.

The New York Knicks are signing forward DaQuan Jeffries to a two-way deal, per reports Tuesday from The Athletic.

Jeffries, 25, went undrafted in 2019 after finishing his collegiate career at Tulsa but has since appeared in 47 career NBA games with the Sacramento Kings, Houston Rockets, and Memphis Grizzlies.

The Knicks signed Jeffries to a training camp deal in September after averaging 8.2 points and 4.2 rebounds over five Summer League games. He was waived before the beginning of the season but signed with the team's G-League affiliate, the Westchester Knicks, and showed his skill. Jeffries averaged 14.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, and one steal in 30.2 minutes per contest across five games in Westchester.

In his NBA career, Jeffries has made five starts in those 47 appearances and has averaged 3.8 points and 1.9 rebounds.

During his time with the Kings, Jeffries posted a career-high 18 points to go along with six rebounds, two assists, and a steal in a loss to the Milwaukee Bucks in Feb. 2021.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The 6-5, 230-pound guard will provide backcourt depth for coach Tom Thibodeau while likely getting the occasional call down to Westchester.

The Knicks (9-11) have lost four of their last five games ahead of Tuesday's meeting with the Detroit Pistons (5-17) at Little Caesars Arena, the third between the two teams this season (7 p.m. ET, MSG). New York is 2-0 so far in the season series after a pair of wins against Detroit at Madison Square Garden on Oct. 21 and Nov. 11.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Knicks? Click Here.

Follow AllKnicks.com on Twitter.

rj-barrett
News

Pistons vs. Knicks: 3 Big Things to Watch

By Riley Sheppard
Snip20221129_36
News

Knicks vs. Pistons: How & Who to Watch in Motown Threequel

By Geoff Magliocchetti
Snip20221128_31
News

Knicks Ex Kemba Walker Finds a New Home - Tracker

By All Knicks Staff
Snip20221128_26
News

Knicks Forward Obi Toppin 'Still Confident' From Deep

By Riley Sheppard
Snip20221118_18
News

NBA Power Rankings: Knicks Defense Holding Them Back?

By Jeremy Brener
Snip20221128_21
News

'My Comparison': Ja Morant Revels in Matchup vs. Knicks' Derrick Rose

By Geoff Magliocchetti
Snip20221127_20
News

Knicks Lose Another Home Game, Immanuel Quickley vs. Memphis

By Geoff Magliocchetti
Snip20221127_19
News

Gee, Grizz! Knicks Can't Avoid Memphis Sweep

By Geoff Magliocchetti