Knicks Sign DaQuan Jeffries to Two-Way Deal After Strong Play in G-League

The New York Knicks are signing forward DaQuan Jeffries to a two-way deal, per reports Tuesday from The Athletic.

Jeffries, 25, went undrafted in 2019 after finishing his collegiate career at Tulsa but has since appeared in 47 career NBA games with the Sacramento Kings, Houston Rockets, and Memphis Grizzlies.

The Knicks signed Jeffries to a training camp deal in September after averaging 8.2 points and 4.2 rebounds over five Summer League games. He was waived before the beginning of the season but signed with the team's G-League affiliate, the Westchester Knicks, and showed his skill. Jeffries averaged 14.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, and one steal in 30.2 minutes per contest across five games in Westchester.

In his NBA career, Jeffries has made five starts in those 47 appearances and has averaged 3.8 points and 1.9 rebounds.

During his time with the Kings, Jeffries posted a career-high 18 points to go along with six rebounds, two assists, and a steal in a loss to the Milwaukee Bucks in Feb. 2021.

The 6-5, 230-pound guard will provide backcourt depth for coach Tom Thibodeau while likely getting the occasional call down to Westchester.

The Knicks (9-11) have lost four of their last five games ahead of Tuesday's meeting with the Detroit Pistons (5-17) at Little Caesars Arena, the third between the two teams this season (7 p.m. ET, MSG). New York is 2-0 so far in the season series after a pair of wins against Detroit at Madison Square Garden on Oct. 21 and Nov. 11.

