Pistons vs. Knicks: 3 Big Things to Watch

The New York Knicks will look to get back in the win column against the Detroit Pistons in a road test on Tuesday night.

After two straight losses at Madison Square Garden, the New York Knicks (9-11) hope a road test against the Detroit Pistons (5-17) can get the team back in the win column.

In the teams' previous matchup in New York earlier this month, the Knicks came out victorious 121-112. RJ Barrett led the way with a game-high 30 points.

Here are three things to watch in the Eastern Conference showdown...

Can the Knicks Big Three Erupt Again?

In the two teams' last outing, the Knicks received a 77-point outburst from Barrett, Jalen Brunson, and Julius Randle in the nine-point victory.

Detroit made things interesting late, clawing back from a 17-point deficit in the second half to shrink the Knicks' lead to six. A big fourth quarter from Brunson kept New York rolling late, scorching the Pistons for 11 points over the final 12 minutes to hold off the late comeback effort.

The Pistons surely have no interest in dropping three straight contests to a team like the Knicks in less than two months, especially on its homecourt for the first time this year. They'll look to end a 10-game losing streak to the Knicks, whose last loss to the Pistons came in November 2019.

Is it Time to Panic About the Defense?

In this week's NBA power rankings from Sports Illustrated, the Knicks fell to 26th after an absolutely brutal defensive week.

"The blitz of the Knicks’ defense continued across three games last week," SI writes. "Against the Thunder, the offense overcame yet another spotty defensive outing thanks to Jalen Brunson’s season-best 34 points. The same couldn’t be said against the Trail Blazers or Grizzlies at home—both teams eclipsed 120 points, and New York couldn’t keep up despite two more 30-plus-point games by Brunson."

The team has allowed 116.9 points per contest, good for only 26th in the Association, and their overall defensive rating (27th) isn't much better. Their defensive lapses have been particularly prevalent over the last five games, allowing an average of 121 in a 1-4 stretch.

When Will the Three Pointers Start to Fall?

With the 2022-23 season more or less a quarter of the way over with, the Knicks are in bad company when it comes to outside shooting.

Currently ranked 23rd in successful three-pointers made (11.0) and dead last in percentage (31.6), spacing has been hard to come by for head coach Tom Thibodeau's club, though the Knicks' boss remains confident that clarity from deep is coming.

“I think we’re gonna get to the league average,” he said. “I do believe that.”

But what's equally, if not more, concerning is the team's struggles to defend the three, as it's allowing the third-most triples (276) in the Association. Only the Brooklyn Nets and Minnesota Timberwolves have given up more.

Luckily for the Knicks, the Pistons are not a big threat from beyond the arc this year, earning only 29.3 percent of their points from three-point range, 24th in the league.

You can follow Riley Sheppard on Twitter @RileyDSheppard.

To The Garden and beyond! Get your Knicks game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Knicks? Click Here.

Follow AllKnicks.com on Twitter.

Want even more New York Knicks news? Check out the SI.com team page here.