Could a Derrick Rose Trade With Dallas Bloom For Knicks?

Rose has been effective for the New York Knicks in the early going but has struggled to find a lasting role on the floor.

Waiting for rumors involving a former Dallas Mavericks point guard became one of the most cherished pastimes for New York Knicks fans last summer, a process that eventually yielded Jalen Brunson on a four-year, $104 million contract.

Four months later, it might be time for the Knicks to return the favor to North Texas basketball supporters.

A recent hypothesis from the NBA Analysis Network suggests that the Knicks could do business with Dallas representatives again, conjuring a deal that would send Rose to the Mavericks in exchange for Dāvis Bertāns and a 2025 pick swap. Rose, 34, is in the midst of his fourth season and second term with the Knicks while Bertāns joined the Mavericks last February after six years between San Antonio and Washington.

The proposal makes no secret that this would downgrade the Knicks, created primarily so the Mavericks could find some help for Luka Doncic. Ironically, both the Knicks (6-6) and Mavericks (6-5) sit in the top Play-In Tournament spot in their respective conferences, though Dallas was undoubtedly hoping for a hotter start after reaching the Western Conference Finals behind the antics of Doncic and Brunson.

Though hardly resembling his MVP form, Rose would be a solid veteran addition off the bench for a contending team like the Mavericks. Brunson's departure has led to a further reliance upon Doncic in his fifth season and while he has impressed statistically again (33.6 points, 8.3 rebounds, 7.9 assists), Dallas has struggled with the depth behind him, working with Facundo Campazzo, former Nicks Frank Ntilikina, and Jaden Hardy behind him.

It's not like the Knicks have been utilizing Rose in any major way this season: while Rose was proud to showcase a return to his rookie playing weight during the offseason, he has yet to play more than 17 minutes in any of his 12 games this season. It's no surprise that Brunson, the newly-minted nine-figure man, has taken over the one, but Rose appears to be part of the third unit, with the Knicks instead turning to Immanuel Quickley as Brunson's primary spell option.

“I’m in the unknown, trying to stay focused, give my all every day, talking to the guys, being vocal like I said earlier on in the year,” Rose said prior to the Knicks' Friday win over Detroit. “Trying to communicate to them what I see on the floor, but yeah, this is new, foreign, for me.”

Though Rose is an apparent favorite of head coach Tom Thibodeau, having previously worked with him in Chicago and Minnesota, the Knicks' boss has often been reluctant to enact major changes to his rotations. To his credit, Rose has still managed to be somewhat effective, averaging 6.2 points, and 2.0 assists over 13 minutes a game.

NBA Analysis Network hints that trading Rose would forego mediocrity and embrace a relative downfall, but shouldn't the Knicks try to get a bit more? Betāns has established himself as an outside threat, where the Knicks have struggled thus far, but is it worth taking on the latter half of his five-year, $80 million contract, even if only $5 million is guaranteed?

New York may be forced into a difficult decision on Rose sooner or later. But, for now, there are plenty of locales that would probably be able to offer something better. Even if Rose will likely never resemble his MVP self from 2011, contenders could value his depth and experience.

The Knicks return to action on Sunday afternoon when they battle the Oklahoma City Thunder at home (12 p.m. ET, MSG).

