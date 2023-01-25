Knicks Injuries: Evan Fournier OUT, Immanuel Quickley Available vs. Cleveland

Fournier is out of the New York Knicks' Tuesday game for the finest brand of personal reasons, as his wife Laura has given birth to their second child.

Evan Fournier will not play in the New York Knicks' Tuesday night game against the Cleveland Cavaliers (7:30 p.m. ET, MSG). Fournier's absence comes as the Knicks are able to welcome back Immanuel Quickley (knee) back into their mix.

The team has officially listed Fournier as out due to "personal reasons" but Steve Popper of Newsday has reported that the veteran is with his family as his wife Laura has given birth to their second child.

The 2022-23 season, Fournier's second tour in New York has been a struggle after he set a team record for the most successful three-point attempt in a single season last year. He began the year as the team's primary shooting guard but fell out of the rotation after only 13 games, later going nearly two whole months without appearing in a game.

