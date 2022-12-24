Deja Bull: Knicks Done In By DeRozan Winner

Holiday heartbreak awaited the New York Knicks, who watched a chance to start a new winning streak slip away thanks to DeMar DeRozan heroics.

What are the holidays without a little bit of drama at home?

DeMar DeRozan sank a game-winning jumper with 0.3 seconds remaining in Friday's visit to Madison Square Garden, allowing his Chicago Bulls to escape from New York with a 118-117 decision from the New York Knicks. It's Chicago's second consecutive victory via buzzer-beater after Ayo Dosunmu previously provided the winning couple in a Wednesday win over Atlanta.

Chicago (14-18) also avoided its first sweep at the hands of the Knicks since the 2016-17 season and earned its first three-game winning streak of the year. New York (18-15) still took home the season series 2-1, winning on the Bulls' floor at United Center in a doubleheader last week.

Wasted in the performance on the losing end was a season-best 44-point showing for RJ Barrett, who became the first New Yorker to scale the 40-point plateau this season. Coming two points short of tying the career-best he set last season, Barrett was a brilliant 14-of-20 from the field, including a perfect 6-of-6 in three-point attempts.

The Knicks will extend a holiday record with their 55th Christmas Day contest on Sunday. Their matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers (12 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC) is the most common of Christmas, as Sunday will mark the 13th meeting on Dec. 25 and the first since 2017.

Geoff Magliocchetti is on Twitter @GeoffJMags

To The Garden and beyond! Get your Knicks game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Knicks? Click Here.

Follow AllKnicks.com on Twitter.