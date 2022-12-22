Knicks' Winning Streak Goes Extinct vs. Siakam, Raptors

The New York Knicks clawed their way back from several late deficits but couldn't keep their Manhattan magic alive against the Toronto Raptors.

The New York Knicks had an opportunity to place themselves among modern stars of the game like Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jayson Tatum.

Pascal Siakam responded by placing his name next to Wilt Chamberlain and Michael Jordan.

Thanks to a dominant offensive effort from Siakam, the Toronto Raptors ended two streaks on Wednesday night at Madison Square Garden: they stopped a six-game losing streak by denying the Knicks (18-14) their ninth consecutive win, as Siakam's 52 points were the difference in a 113-106 victory.

Siakam's tally made him only the ninth MSG visitor to score at least 50 points in a single regulation game and the first since James Harden had 61 for Houston in January 2019. Others on that list include Rick Barry, Elgin Baylor, Kobe Bryant, Steph Curry, and LeBron James.

The Knicks have a chance to start a new streak on Friday night when they take on the Chicago Bulls on Friday night (7:30 p.m. ET, MSG).

