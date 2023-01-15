Detroit, Rocked City! Knicks Finish Off Sweep of Pistons

The high-scoring antics of Julius Randle and Jalen Brunson paved the way to yet another New York Knicks victory.

No matter what happens in the late afternoon, one New York team's visit to the Midwest, the pressure of a playoff berth heavy upon them, went very well.

Julius Randle of the New York Knicks set another season-high in scoring against the Detroit Pistons, scoring 42 on Sunday afternoon at Little Caesars Arena. While comrade the 30-point streak of teammate Jalen Brunson ended at three, he nonetheless tallied 27 in a 117-104 triumph.

With the win, the Knicks (25-19) swept a brief weekend road trip from Washington and Detroit, earned their seventh victory over the past eight, and swept their yearly set from the Pistons (12-35) for the third consecutive season (their 11th consecutive win in the set overall).

Combined with 15 rebounds, Randle earned his 10th consecutive double-double, the longest streak since Enes Freedom's during the 2017-18 campaign. He previously had 36 on his birthday during the Knicks' second win over Detroit back on Nov. 29, also at Little Caesars Arena.

Immanuel Quickley had 17 off the bench, accounting for all but three of the Knicks' bench points.

Detroit's losing efforts, dropping their fifth over the last six, were partly kept afloat by the antics of former Knicks, as Kevin Knox (16) and Alec Burks (14) united for 30 in relief. Saddiq Bey and Jaden Ivey led the hosts with 21 points each.

Further afternoon affairs await the Knicks on Monday, as a holiday visit from the Toronto Raptors lands on Monday (3 p.m. ET, MSG).

Geoff Magliocchetti is on Twitter @GeoffJMags

To The Garden and beyond! Get your Knicks game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Knicks? Click Here.

Follow AllKnicks.com on Twitter.