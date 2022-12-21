Golden Eight! Knicks Conquer Warriors Through Familiar Means

Steph Curry was nowhere to be found, but the New York Knicks ensured that three-pointers would still play a major role in the Golden State Warriors' annual visit.

The New York Knicks were granted a literally golden opportunity on Tuesday night, when the Golden State Warriors' annual visit was given the national TV treatment. Though the defending champions had been decimated by injuries (headlined by the medical absence of Steph Curry), the Knicks had a chance to show the basketball world what they've been working on as they've embarked upon the Association's longest active winning streak.

One look at the scoreboard is all it takes to see they took advantage and then some.

Behind a barrage of 17 three-pointers, the Knicks (18-13) gave the Warriors a taste of their own medicine en route to their eighth consecutive victory. Five came from the arms of Immanuel Quickley, whose 22 points off the bench led the way in a 132-94 triumph.

New York's active eight-game winning streak is tied for the second-longest overall string of victories in the Association this season, one away from the top mark shared by Milwaukee and Boston. The Knicks also ended a lengthy losing streak: Tuesday's win over the Warriors (15-17) was their first in Golden State's last 10 visits to Manhattan.

In addition to reserves Quickley and Miles McBride, four of the Knicks' starters reached double figures. The outlier, Mitchell Robinson, was one point short of a double-double after he hauled in 11 rebounds. Jalen Brunson had 21 points despite a cold start from the field while Julius Randle scored 15 with 12 boards.

The Knicks will get a chance to extend their winning streak to nine against a divisional rival on Wednesday when the Toronto Raptors visit for the first time this season (7:30 p.m. ET, MSG).

Geoff Magliocchetti is on Twitter @GeoffJMags

To The Garden and beyond! Get your Knicks game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Knicks? Click Here.

Follow AllKnicks.com on Twitter.