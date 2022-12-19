The New York Knicks are winners of seven straight games. Where does that put them in this week's power rankings?

The New York Knicks hold the NBA's longest win streak at seven games.

New York has only lost once in the month of December and has climbed up the Eastern Conference standings, all the way to the No. 6 seed, only 4.5 games back from the NBA-best Milwaukee Bucks.

The Knicks are also ascending in this week's power rankings from Sports Illustrated, currently penciled in at No. 14. That's good for a four-spot jump from last week's posting at 18th.

"The Knicks parlayed their improved defense with stellar play from Julius Randle into a seven-game winning streak that has them firmly among the top six teams in the East," SI writes. "They added three more to the count last week—back-to-back in Chicago and another in Indiana. New York is 10–6 on the road this season and has won its last six away from Madison Square Garden. The Knicks return home for four games this week against tough teams, culminating in a visit from the 76ers on Christmas."

The Knicks have a chance to keep their winning streak rolling at home this week, tipping off a four-game homestand that concludes against the Philadelphia 76ers on Christmas this Sunday. That stand opens with a visit from the defending champion Golden State Warriors on Tuesday (7:30 p.m. ET, TNT) before Toronto and Chicago respectively visit on Wednesday and Friday.

