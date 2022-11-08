An early barrage of triples provided an early foundation fro the New York Knicks to build a lead upon against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Allowing an NBA-worst 14.9 three-pointers per game in the early stages of the NBA season, it'd be no surprise if the New York Knicks became jealous, especially after the Boston Celtics sank a franchise record 27 triples against them on Saturday.

The Knicks didn't quite reach that number on Monday night at Target Center, but some much-needed target practice paved the way to a win.

New York sank 10 from beyond the arc in the first quarter alone, half of that tally coming from Julius Randle, to create an early lead they'd never relinquish. Finishing the first dozen minutes up nine, the Knicks' lead reached as high as 27 before finishing at 120-107 when all was said and done. The Knicks (5-5) have now won two in a row on the road after dropping their first three.

With pressure perhaps mounting on Randle as his first season on a $117 million contract extension dealing with mounting struggles, the veteran opted to make an instant impact from deep on opponent's hardwood. It was perhaps an unusual spot for Randle to do so, as he entered Monday's contest shooting only 24 percent. Falling one short of his career-best from three-point range set last season, Randle ended the night with 28 points.

Even though New York wound up only hitting nine more threes for the rest of the game, they managed to built their largest lead of the night with strong ball movement and forcing turnovers. Over the first 5:30 of the second frame the Knicks out scored Minnesota 22-4. Obi Toppin had nine of his 15 points during that span. Jalen Brunson, be it by shot or assist, was involved in eight points in that tally, which also saw Evan Fournier earned three assists. Brunson finished his own night with 19 tallies. falling two helpers short of a double-double.

Minnesota's struggles caused boos to rain down from the Minneapolis bleachers, as the Timberwolves have now dropped four of their last five. Karl-Anthony Towns did what he could to salvage the effort, putting in 25 points and 13 rebounds, though Minnesota (5-6) never got back to single digits against former head coach Tom Thibodeau. It'll be a while before they get a shot at revenge, as the rematch at Madison Square Garden doesn't come until March 20.

The Knicks will look to get a winning streak going on Wednesday night when they face off against the Brooklyn Nets in a metropolitan civil war (7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN).

Geoff Magliocchetti is on Twitter @GeoffJMags

To The Garden and beyond! Get your Knicks game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Knicks? Click Here.

Follow AllKnicks.com on Twitter.