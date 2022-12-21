Knicks Lose a Future Pick as Jalen Brunson Tampering Punishment

The NBA passed down judgment in the Jalen Brunson tampering case; it's a penalty the New York Knicks can more than live with.

Things are going so well for the New York Knicks these days that even their losses could be considered wins.

The NBA closed its investigation into tampering allegations behind the team's $104 million signing of Jalen Brunson. Determining that the Knicks "violated league rules governing the timing of this season's free agency discussions," the Association has rescinded the Knicks' regularly scheduled second-round pick from the 2025 draft.

The league note announcing the news notes that the Knicks fully cooperated with the investigation, partially brought about by calls from Brunson's former employer, Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban.

Knicks management likely won't lose much sleep over the penalty: Brunson has lived up to, and perhaps even exceeded, the expectations placed upon him when inking the four-year deal and the team built a large cabinet of draft picks when unloading expensive veteran contracts (i.e. those of Alec Burks, Nerlens Noel, and Kemba Walker) to engage in talks with both Brunson and Donovan Mitchell (the latter of which ultimately proved futile).

In his first year with the Knicks, Brunson has averaged 20.8 points and 6.2 assists. New York (18-13) currently sits in sixth place in the Eastern Conference with an eight-game winning streak and still has the potential to own 12 selections over the next three drafts.

Brunson and the Knicks return to action on Wednesday night at home against the Toronto Raptors (7:30 p.m. ET, MSG).

Geoff Magliocchetti is on Twitter @GeoffJMags

To The Garden and beyond! Get your Knicks game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Knicks? Click Here.

Follow AllKnicks.com on Twitter.