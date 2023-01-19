Gee, Wiz! Knicks Whacked by Washington Despite 32 From Brunson

The Washington Wizards avenged last week's loss in the nation's capital, leading wire-to-wire at Madison Square Garden against the New York Knicks.

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas ... but that's not exactly a good thing for the New York Knicks' January.

The Knicks have now lost consecutive contests for the first time since a five-game drought between Dec. 21 and 29 after the Washington Wizards earned revenge in a 116-105 wire-to-wire victory at Madison Square Garden. Behind 27 points and 13 rebounds from Kyle Kuzma, Washington avenged a four-point loss in the nation's capital at the hands of the Knicks last Friday. Former Knicks star Kristaps Porziņģis had 22 points and 11 rebounds in his first visit to MSG as a Wizard.

New York (25-21) was forced to play most of the game without Mitchell Robinson, who played only nine minutes due to a sprained thumb. Julius Randle kept his double-double streak alive, moving it to 12, but was held to only 14 points to go with his 16 rebounds, tied for his worst tally since Nov. 20. Jalen Brunson carried the brunt of the Knicks' scoring with 32 points.

The Knicks and Wizards will meet again on Feb. 24 in Washington. In the meantime, New York will try to get back on the right track on Friday night against the Atlanta Hawks on the road (7:30 p.m. ET, MSG).

