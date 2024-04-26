Former Knicks Guard Calls Out Joe Emiid's Foul
Immanuel Quickley seems to think that Joel Embiid's defense on his old friend Mitchell Robinson was a low IQ move.
Embiid's 50-point masterpiece from Thursday night, one that put the Philadelphia 76ers on the board against Quickley's former New York Knick compatriots, was partly overshadowed by a flagrant foul he picked up in the first half. As Robinson went up for a jumpshot, Embiid, who had fallen to the Wells Fargo Center hardwood, grabbed his ankles in midair to take him down as well. Robinson played the rest of the first half with a noticeable limp and did not play in either of the final two periods.
Quickley, now of the Toronto Raptors, took issue with Embiid's improvised defense during an appearance on the FanDuel web series "Run It Back," delicately declaring that the reigning MVP was in the wrong.
"I ain't trying to get fined, I don't know if I still can," Quickley said with a laugh. "But if that was anybody else, I don't know if he'd get the same call."
The backcourt threat Quickley and the big man Robinson had an unlikely friendship during their shared tenure in New York, one that ended last December when the former was sent north with RJ Barrett in exchange for a package headlined by OG Anunoby and Precious Achiuwa. Knicks fans, who came to appreciate Quickley for overcoming his relatively short stature and fulfilly the hype that surrounded his selection at 25th overall in the 2020 draft, can at least take solace in the fact that he's pulling for the Knicks to overcome an official's slight.
Embiid was involved in several questionable situations on Thursday, which saw him become the third Sixer (alongside Allen Iverson and Billy Cunningham) to reach the half-century mark in a 125-114 win. The Robinson takedown was by far the most egregious and many New York loyalists believed that Embiid should've been charged with a flagrant two, which carries an automatic ejection. Embiid scored 33 of his 50 in the second half en route to slicing the Knicks' 2-0 series lead in the best-of-seven set in half.
The Knicks will have a chance to get back on track come Sunday afternoon, as the series continues at Wells Fargo Center (1 p.m. ET, ABC).
