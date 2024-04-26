76ers Legend Charles Barkley 'Disgusted' By Knicks Fans
Charles Barkley was upset about traveling in the New York Knicks' Thursday night postseason tilt against the Philadelphia 76ers, but his complaints had nothing to do with officiating.
Barkley, the 76ers star-turned-TNT analyst, was instead incensed over the way Knicks fans migrated from Manhattan to Philadelphia to support their team, as audible chants in support of New York partly narrated the first of Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals.
"I'm disgusted, all those Knicks fans there," Barkley said during TNT's halftime coverage of Game 3 (h/t New York Basketball on X). Barkley's fellow panelists reminded him that Philadelphia is a relatively close drive, but the outspoken commentator wasn't in the mood for excuses. "I don't give a damn. We're the Philadelphia 76ers. You can't have them people in your building making all that noise!"
The Knicks, seeking a 3-0 lead in the best-of-seven series certainly rewarded those that came out to support them, at least in the first half: Jalen Brunson began to resemble his old self to the tune of 17 points on 7-of-15 shooting while OG Anunoby had 11 on 5-of-7.
Barkley knows what it's like to fall victim to a metropolitan invasion, as he was part of the 1989 Sixer group that endured a three-game sweep at the hands of the Knicks in the most recent of nine prior playoff matchups between the two sides. That version of the Knicks closed things out with a 116-115 overtime win at The Spectrum, as Gerald Wilkins hit the series clincher with six seconds left in the third and final game.
Unfortunately for the blue-and-orange visitors, Philadelphia administered a bit of a tranquilizer during the third quarter: sustained by nine three-pointers, the 76ers outscored the Knicks 43-27 to take a 98-85 lead entering the fourth quarter. Joel Embiid had 18 points alone in the period, negating a respectable 13 for Brunson on the Knicks' side.
