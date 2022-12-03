BREAKING: Jalen Brunson Goes to Knicks' Locker Room But Returns vs. Dallas

Brunson has left his reunion against the Dallas Mavericks as the New York Knicks took an early lead.

For the second straight game, New York Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson left a game in the first quarter and immediately ventured to the Madison Square Garden locker room. This latest premature departure comes as the Knicks face Brunson's original NBA employers, the Dallas Mavericks.

Brunson had two points and two rebounds in the early stages of the Knicks' Saturday showdown, leaving after missing his second attempt from the field. He was replaced by Immanuel Quickley with 5:32 left in the opening frame and went to the locker and was trailed by a staff member.

[[UPDATE: 1:15 p.m. ET]]: Brunson has returned to the Knicks bench and has checked back into the game with 9:56 remaining in the second period.

Early medical woes have been an issue for Brunson, by far the Knicks' most valuable player in the early going, during this week's stretch at Madison Square Garden. He was a game-time decision for Sunday's visit from the Memphis Grizzlies thanks to a quad issue and left during the opening minute of Wednesday's game against Milwaukee before returning to score 17 points in defeat.

Unlike Wednesday's early departure, Brunson appeared to walk off at a brisk pace as compared to the slight limp in the earlier instance. Saturday's matinee marked Brunson's first game against Dallas since a breakout campaign during last year's run to the Western Conference Finals and signing a $104 million contract with the Knicks.

This story will be updated pending further developments. The Knicks took a 32-20 lead on Dallas after the first period of play.

