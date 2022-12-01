Skip to main content

BREAKING: Jalen Brunson Returns to Knicks Game vs. Bucks After Brief Locker Room Trip

Brunson went to the locker room after the New York Knicks took an early lead on the Milwaukee Bucks.

Jalen Brunson of the New York Knicks limped to the Madison Square Garden locker room in the opening stages of the team's Wednesday night showdown against the Milwaukee Bucks.  

The point guard appeared to be injured on a Jevon Carter drive to the basket after Julius Randle tallied the first points of the game via a three-pointer. After the contact, Brunson hopped to the Knicks' locker room behind the bench and was replaced by Derrick Rose with 10:39 remaining in the first quarter. Brunson had missed each of his first two attempts before retreating to the locker room. 

Brunson, signer of a four-year, $104 million contract over the summer, has been far and away the Knicks' most valuable player through the first quarter of the season, leading the team in scoring (21.5 per game) and assists (6.6) averages. The former Dallas Maverick was originally labeled questionable for Sunday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies with a quad issue but played in both that contest, as well as Tuesday's win in Detroit. 

New York was already revealed to be missing reserve guard Ryan Arcidiacono, who sprained his left ankle during a rare appearance on Tuesday night in Detroit. 

[[UPDATE: 7:55 p.m. ET]]: Brunson returned to the Knicks' bench at the midway mark of the first quarter and re-entered the game with 4:54 remaining in the frame. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

This story will be updated pending further updates. 

Geoff Magliocchetti is on Twitter @GeoffJMags

To The Garden and beyond! Get your Knicks game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Knicks? Click Here.

Follow AllKnicks.com on Twitter.

Snip20221129_39
News

Julius Randle Gives Knicks a Gift on His Birthday

By Geoff Magliocchetti
Snip20221130_48
News

Liberty's 40-Game Season Tips Off May 19

By Geoff Magliocchetti
Snip20221130_46
News

Knicks vs. Bucks: How & Who To Watch as Scary Homestand Begins

By Geoff Magliocchetti
USATSI_17569113-e1646421043234
News

New Knicks Starter Quentin Grimes Impressing on Both Sides of the Ball

By Riley Sheppard
rj bucks
News

Giannis' Bucks at Knicks: Can New York 'Just Be Average' in One Key Area?

By Mike Fisher
Snip20221129_40
News

Three-troit! Knicks Jam Pistons Again, Randle Scores 36

By Geoff Magliocchetti
Snip20221129_38
News

'Thinking Too Much': Knicks' Derrick Rose Analyzes Jalen Brunson's Clutch Problem

By Geoff Magliocchetti
daquan jeffries 32
News

Knicks Sign DaQuan Jeffries to Two-Way Deal After Strong Play in G-League

By Zach Dimmitt