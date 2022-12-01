BREAKING: Jalen Brunson Returns to Knicks Game vs. Bucks After Brief Locker Room Trip

Brunson went to the locker room after the New York Knicks took an early lead on the Milwaukee Bucks.

Jalen Brunson of the New York Knicks limped to the Madison Square Garden locker room in the opening stages of the team's Wednesday night showdown against the Milwaukee Bucks.

The point guard appeared to be injured on a Jevon Carter drive to the basket after Julius Randle tallied the first points of the game via a three-pointer. After the contact, Brunson hopped to the Knicks' locker room behind the bench and was replaced by Derrick Rose with 10:39 remaining in the first quarter. Brunson had missed each of his first two attempts before retreating to the locker room.

Brunson, signer of a four-year, $104 million contract over the summer, has been far and away the Knicks' most valuable player through the first quarter of the season, leading the team in scoring (21.5 per game) and assists (6.6) averages. The former Dallas Maverick was originally labeled questionable for Sunday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies with a quad issue but played in both that contest, as well as Tuesday's win in Detroit.

New York was already revealed to be missing reserve guard Ryan Arcidiacono, who sprained his left ankle during a rare appearance on Tuesday night in Detroit.

[[UPDATE: 7:55 p.m. ET]]: Brunson returned to the Knicks' bench at the midway mark of the first quarter and re-entered the game with 4:54 remaining in the frame.

This story will be updated pending further updates.

Geoff Magliocchetti is on Twitter @GeoffJMags

To The Garden and beyond! Get your Knicks game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Knicks? Click Here.

Follow AllKnicks.com on Twitter.