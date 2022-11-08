BREAKING: Knicks Insert Jericho Sims into Monday's Starting Five

Sims is stepping into the New York Knicks' opening lineup in the wake of Mitchell Robinson's injury.

Jericho Sims is going from 12th man to top five.

The second-round sophomore will appear in the New York Knicks' starting lineup when the team tips off in Minnesota on Monday night (9:15 p.m. ET, MSG). Ironically, Sims' spotlight shines upon his return to his hometown of Minneapolis, where the Knicks will look to tame the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center.

Sims' start is the Knicks' latest apparent attempt to make up for the loss of the injured Mitchell Robinson, who will likely miss at least a week after injuring his knee last Friday night in Philadelphia. Isaiah Hartenstein took his spot when the Knicks hosted the Boston Celtics on Saturday, but Sims will now get his biggest chance to impress yet. He's no doubt set to at least provide some height to the lineup as the Knicks (4-5) will have to deal with Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert in the Minnesota paint.

Sims was re-signed during the offseason, earning a new contract alongside Robinson and Hartenstein, the latter coming over from the Los Angeles Clippers. He enjoyed a breakout campaign during the Knicks' runner-up campaign in Summer League action (averaging 11.6 points and 9.0 rebounds in five games) but found himself struggling to earn minutes buried behind Robison and Hartenstein. He has averaged 2.8 minutes in five games this season, playing a season-best five in Friday's win over the 76ers.

Arriving in New York as the 58th pick in the 2021 draft out of Texas (where he won the 2019 NIT title at Madison Square Garden), Sims averaged just over 13 minutes in 41 games (5 starts) last season, putting 4.1 rebounds and 2.2 points per game.

