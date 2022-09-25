Jericho and the Jets: Knicks' Sims Greets Gang Green

Locked up with the New York Knicks for the foreseeable future, Sims traded in the roundball for the pigskin on Sunday.

This summer, Jericho Sims learned that he's going to be sticking around the New York City metropolitan area for the foreseeable future. If that's the case, he better get to know the major players.

Sims, retained on a multi-year deal by the New York Knicks, did just that on Sunday, spending his final few days away from the hardwood by taking in the New York Jets' New Jersey-based tilt with the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

WEPN, ESPN Radio's New York City affiliate and the flagship station of both the Knicks and Jets, captured a meeting of young metropolitan minds prior to kickoff, as Sims shared a friendly conversation with Jets rookie Garrett Wilson.

Alas for Sims' apparent new friend, the ball failed to bounce in the Jets' direction: despite carrying a good bit of Ohio-based momentum after an improbable comeback in Cleveland one week ago, New York fell behind early to the defending AFC champions and never recovered, eventually winding up on the wrong end of a 27-12 decision.

Despite temporarily leaving the game due to a first-half rib injury, the first-round pick Wilson was one of the Jets' few silver linings, pulling in 60 yards on six receptions.

As a high-profile pick, closing out the first ten picks at last spring's NFL draft, Wilson is expected to solve the Jets' lack of homegrown receiving talent. Sims was not a first-round choice ... closer to being the NBA's "Mr. Irrelevant" as the 58th of 60 picks in the 2021 selections ... but the Knicks are hoping he can help work on their interior woes.

In Las Vegas this summer ... the same city where Wilson heard the Jets call his name ... Sims was one of the Knicks' star attractions in Summer League competition, nearly averaging a double-double at 11.6 points and 9.0 rebounds over five games. Stiff competition awaits as the Knicks prepare to get training camp underway this week: fellow new-contract earner Mitchell Robinson is projected to start, with Sims, Obi Topping, and the newly acquired Isaiah Hartenstein battling for minutes behind him.

The Knicks' 2022-23 season tips off on Oct. 19 against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Geoff Magliocchetti is on Twitter @GeoffJMags

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Knicks? Click Here.

Follow AllKnicks.com on Twitter.