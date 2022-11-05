Mitchell Robinson Leaves Knicks' Friday Tilt in Philadelphia

The New York Knicks' newly-resigned big man limped to the locker room and was replaced by Isaiah Hartenstein.

The New York Knicks made another change to their starting lineup, but this one was far from voluntary.

With Quentin Grimes replacing Evan Fournier in the opening five on Friday night against the Philadelphia 76ers, the Knicks were forced to put Isaiah Hartenstein on the floor at the onset of the second half after starting center Mitchell Robinson limped to the locker room in the latter stages of the second half. Robinson was officially diagnosed with a sore right knee and declared out for the remainder of the game.

Robinson entered Friday night action as the team leader in blocks at 2.6 per game (third in the NBA). He was scoreless in 12 minutes and hauled in two rebounds. Lower body injuries previously limited Robinson to 31 games during the 2020-21 season, though he returned last season to shoot .761 from the field and pull down a career-best 8.6 rebounds per game.

Early foul trouble for Robinson has forced Hartenstein, formerly of the Los Angeles Clippers, into big minutes in the early going. In 25 minutes a game (nearly two more than Robinson was averaging), Hartenstein has averaged 8.3 points and 7.7 rebounds in the first seven games of the campaign. In addition to Hartenstein, Jericho Sims has likewise been called upon to step in for Robinson. Sims appeared in only one prior contest, Oct. 21's win over Detroit.

The 76ers lead the Knicks 83-74 at the end of the third quarter.

