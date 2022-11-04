Knicks at 76ers: How & Who to Watch as Rivalry Weekend Tips Off

The New York Knicks will face two of their longest-standing rivals this weekend, starting with a Friday night tilt in Philadelphia.

Philadelphia has seen its share of championship bouts in recent weeks. The World Series recently wrapped a three-game set at Citizens Bank Park thanks to the Phillies, the Union will partake in Saturday's MLS Cup Final, and the Eagles stand as the only undefeated team in the NFL.

On Friday, the City of Brotherly Love faces a new threat: a New York Knicks team with something to prove.

There's no love lost for the Knicks this weekend, as they'll face the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center before facing the Boston Celtics on Saturday. The Knicks' quest to pull themselves out of a three-game losing streak won't be easy: Philadelphia has won four of its last six after dropping its opening trio, though it did drop a 121-111 decision to the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night. After the defeat, the Sixers learned that James Harden is expected to miss a month due to a foot injury.

This will be the first of four meetings between the Knicks and 76ers this season, the second coming on Christmas Day in Manhattan.

What: New York Knicks (3-4) at Philadelphia 76ers (4-5)

Where: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA

When/Watch: Friday, 7 p.m. ET, MSG/MSG GO

Keep An Eye On: Julius Randle

Randle appears to be making an MVP case in the early going ... alas, not in the way you'd think. It seems like the Knicks rise and fall based on Randle's performance: the first four games seemed to hint at a return to the Randle that earned 2021's Most Improved Player Award (two double-doubles and some clutch shooting in an overtime win over Charlotte) but the past three games have featured a troubling drop-off. Randle is fruitless in 11 attempts from three-point range in that span and has also landed himself into foul trouble. The nadir perhaps came in Wednesday's loss to Atlanta, when Randle had trouble on Dejounte Murray's career-best scoring night and lost four turnovers while shooting 4-of-12 from the field.

The struggles haven't kept Randle from his usual duties in the Knicks' rotation, as he's averaging over 32 minutes a game, even as Obi Toppin continues to provide productive efforts off the bench (Toppin leads all of New York's seven-game participants in efficiency at 19.69). It appears that head coach Tom Thibodeau has attached his fortunes to Randle for better or worse. Will he come to regret it?

76er to Watch: De'Anthony Melton

With Harden out amidst the Sixers' early struggles, his lengthy absence will provide a prime opportunity for other high-profile residents (i.e. Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey) to step up. The spotlight will undoubtedly linger, however, on Harden's broadest replacement in Melton, who is expected to take over the vacancy in the starting five.

Melton, coming over from Memphis, has been a reliable contributor off the bench in the early going and his defense will be a welcome addition to a group that's allowing over 111 a game. How he stretches his minutes could be the difference for the Sixers' fortunes while Harden recovers: he's averaged just over 20 minutes in his career to date and will likely be called upon for extended duties with not only Harden out but Matisse Thybulle labeled day-to-day as well.

