NBA Power Rankings: Jalen Brunson 'Elevating' Offense, But Are Knicks Moving Up?

The New York Knicks are hovering around the .500 mark, but where does that place them in this week's power rankings?

The New York Knicks are entering the third week of their season playing average basketball.

The team currently sits 4-5 with the eighth seed in the early Eastern Conference standings, right in the middle of the Play-In proceedings. New York also sits right in the middle of Sports Illustrated's latest power rankings, claiming the 15th spot ... a slight jump from the 16th position in last week's rankings.

Here's what SI had to say about the Knicks ...

The Knicks didn’t defend home court well last week and logged double-digit losses to the Hawks and Celtics. They did go on the road to Philadelphia and score a narrow win against the 76ers, who were without Joel Embiid and James Harden. This is a middle-of-the-road team that’s playing as such. Jalen Brunson has elevated the offense, but he can only do so much. The Knicks and Nets meet for the first time in a nationally televised game Wednesday, though the way both teams have played it’s not necessarily a marquee matchup.

The Knicks have three very winnable games this week against the Brooklyn Nets, Detroit Pistons, and Oklahoma City Thunder, all of whom have the same or worse records than New York.

A formidable test, however, opens the week on Monday night, when the Knicks face off against Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards, and the Minnesota Timberwolves (9:15 p.m. ET, MSG). Minnesota, fresh off a Saturday win over Houston, is one spot above the Knicks at No. 14.

