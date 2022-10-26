Obi's Option: Knicks Pick Up Obi Toppin's Fourth Year

The high-flying Toppin's immediate future with the New York Knicks is secure.

Obi Toppin returning for a fourth year with the New York Knicks is officially a slam dunk.

Per Adrian Wojnarowski, the Knicks have picked up the fourth-year option on Toppin, ensuring that the Brooklyn native will stay in Manhattan for at least another season. Toppin, 24, was the eighth pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

Though Toppin has struggled to earn major minutes in the early stages of his career (averaging 14.3 over his first three seasons), he has endeared himself to Knicks fans for his highlight reel-worthy dunks. Toppin is the defending champion of the All-Star Weekend's Slam Dunk Contest, having partaken in the event in each of the last two seasons.

As the Knicks' bench has come big in the infantile stages of the 2022-23 season, Toppin is currently on pace to set career highs with 9.3 points per game and a .571 success rate from the field. His three games thus far have featured two double-figure scoring efforts off the bench, including 16 in the Knicks' victorious home opener over Detroit.

His aerial antics appear to be leaving an impression on head coach Tom Thibodeau, who has often been reluctant to bestow major minutes to younger players.

"He’s a great finisher. I want him to be himself," Thibodeau said. "He plays with emotion. The value of a dunk is pretty high when you look at the point value. I think the more he dunks, the better. I’m not for all the crazy stuff, but he’s gifted, and I don’t want to take his gift away from him.”

With his immediate future secure, Toppin will return to action with the Knicks (2-1) when they battle the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night (7:30 p.m. ET, MSG).

