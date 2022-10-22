What a Bench! Knicks Demolish Detroit in Home Opener

The New York Knicks' second unit was anything reserved in the team's home opener against the Detroit Pistons.

A Broadway show is nothing without its supporting cast, including the ensemble and understudies. The New York Knicks were more than happy to show why on Friday night.

Hosting the Detroit Pistons in their first official 2022-23 contest at Madison Square Garden, the Knicks enjoyed relief efforts in more ways than one from their second unit, which outscored Detroit's by a 64-22 margin en route to a 130-106 victory. Such antics were highlighted by a game-best 20 points for Immanuel Quickley and several show-stopping dunks ... and even a couple of threes ... from Obi Toppin. The latter's 16 tallies joined Derrick Rose (13 in 16 minutes) in double figures while Isaiah Hartenstein hauled in 11 rebounds.

Appropriately, the Knicks (1-1) were able to allow all dressers to play after making early work of the visiting Pistons. A lasting lead that summitted at 29 was built primarily through a 42-point second quarter, which opened with eight Rose points over the first eight minutes.

New York starters got in the fun after struggling in Wednesday's opening night heartbreaker in Memphis: Jalen Brunson, charged with no turnovers in his first two games in blue and orange, had 17 points on 6-of-11 shooting from the field while RJ Barrett recovered from a brutal shooting night to lead the Knicks' opening five with 18.

Detroit (1-1) was paced by 26 points from Saddiq Bey. The Pistons return to Manhattan on Nov. 11 for the second of four meetings this season.

Friday's win kicked off a three-game homestand for the Knicks, who will return to action against the Orlando Magic on Monday (7:30 p.m ET, MSG/NBA TV).

