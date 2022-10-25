Knicks Conjure Magic in Win Over Orlando: 3 Reasonable Reactions

It wasn't easy, but the New York Knicks have their first active winning streak of the 2022-23 season.

True to new-century form, it didn't come easy for the New York Knicks on Monday night against the hapless Orlando Magic at Madison Square Garden. Perhaps in an intriguing shift of fortune, however, the hosts came out surprisingly clean on the other side.

New York's headlining trio of RJ Barrett, Jalen Brunson, and Julius Randle united for 66 points, the latter leading the way with 25 as the Knicks earned a 115-102 victory over the Orlando Magic. Things were close throughout the contest despite the Knicks (2-1) going up by as many as 14, though built a strong foundation for the final frame with a 20-8 run over the second half of the third period. Combined with last Friday's win over Detroit, New York has established its first winning streak of the 2022-23 season.

What can be gained from a win like that?

This is the Way, RJ

The early portions of the season have been a struggle for the Knicks' new $104 million man. He was able to take advantage of a one-sided situation in Detroit, but he had yet to sink anything from deep in the early going, being fruitless on his first nine attempts. That trend continued in the early stages against the Magic, as Barrett missed two first half attempts en route to a 1-of-9 showing over the first 24 minutes.

Finally freeing himself from the futility appeared to awaken something in the new Barrett: sinking his first off an assist from Evan Fournier in the latter stages of the third quarter ignited an eight-point run for Barrett capped off by a dunk from the hands of Obi Topping to establish the Knicks' largest lead in the final minute. He later returned to help put the finishing touches on during the clinching minutes, which included another momentum-shifting dunk, this from Randle's assistance.

Barrett wound up shooting 6-of-10 in the second half, which might be the best thing the Knicks can obtain from a win that got a bit ugly at times. If the Knicks want to make any noise beyond Play-In Tournament contention, it'll be up to Barrett (among others) to live up to his new payday.

No Harm, No Foul Trouble

If the Knicks have to continue updating the Jalen Brunson signature Knicks moment plaque, that's a problem they'll undoubtedly have no issue with.

Most of Brunson's New York heroics so far have been intangibles unable to be viewed in the box score (i.e. keeping the Knicks' place fast and brisk, taking a Ja Morant charge to force overtime on opening night), but he left a noticeable impact on Monday's game despite some adversity. As he threatened to fall victim to New York's collapse, one that gave away a six-point halftime lead far too quickly, Brunson overcame a fourth foul charge to play a major role in the eventual pull away.

After Terrence Ross gave the Magic the lead on a triple that followed the newcomer's offensive foul, Brunson immediately made up for the gaffe with two quick jumpers. He then capped off the Knicks' dozen-point advantage in the latter part of the frame with an assist on a Barrett dunk and triple in the final minute, giving the Knicks a healthy foundation to play off the fourth.

Head coach Tom Thibodeau credited the Brunson burst for igniting the victorious fire.

“You can’t say enough about what Jalen does for the team,” Thibodeau said. “He’s just in complete control at all times. You hit some tough spots in the game and he has just such a strong demeanor and strong face, and it’s one of determination. It gives your team belief that, ‘We can do this.’ ”

Forgive and Anything But Forget

The Knicks are a team that has a lot to atone for over the past decade-plus of hardwood follies. They've fortunately been granted second chances on the court, as the offensive rebounding efforts have been stellar in the early going.

Thibodeau recently crowned Mitchell Robinson as one of the best offensive rebounders in the modern NBA, but it seems like his teammates want to take a stab at the title as well: Robinson, Randle, and bench contributor Isaiah Hartenstein united for 14 second chance creations on Monday night, besting all of Orlando in that department by one.

Through the first three games, the Knicks are tops in the Eastern Conference and third overall in the NBA. Having one board hound like Robinson is dangerous enough ... imagine having a whole army of them?

