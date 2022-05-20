Knicks Plan Trade for Pacers PG Malcolm Brogdon?

Brogdon, 29, is about to enter the final year of a four-year, $85 million contract he signed with Indiana.

The New York Knicks need a point guard. The Indiana Pacers appear to be considering a roster remake.

Could that mean the Knicks are interested in acquiring Pacers vet Malcolm Brogdon?

"(Tyrese) Haliburton's addition has made the Pacers evaluate the future of their incumbent point guard, Malcolm Brogdon, whom the Knicks have some interest in as he’s a better defender and with more size than free agent Jalen Brunson," writes the New York Post. "Brogdon is 6-foot-5 but comes with a heavy contract."

The "heavy contract'' assessment is inarguable. And it's not about his numbers; a healthy Brogdon in 2021-22 averaged 19.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.9 assists. But he did so in very limited action, playing in just 36 games this year. And in fact, he hasn't played more than 56 games in any of his three seasons in Indy.

Brogdon, 29, is about to enter the final year of a four-year, $85 million contract he signed with Indiana. He is due to make $22.6 million during the 2022-23 season, and there is an argument to be made, if the Knicks wish to play chess and not checkers, that Brogdon as a player and then as an expiring contract might bring value in multiple ways.

Can New York make this happen without giving up a valued piece? That's going to be the issue - as is the fact that New York has the No. 11 pick in the 2022 NBA draft and could try to solve its positional problem with somebody like Kentucky's TyTy Washington or the G League Ignite's Dyson Daniels.