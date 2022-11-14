NBA Power Rankings: Where Are Knicks After Inconsistent Week?

The New York Knicks went 2-2 in their four games last week. Where does that put them in this week's power rankings?

The New York Knicks are about to embark on a five-game road trip, facing some of the best teams in the Western Conference.

As they hit the road, New York (6-7) hopes to find some consistency but that'll be hard to come by if the ledger ahead is any indication. The Knicks have not won consecutive games since earning victories in three of their first four (Oct. 21-26).

Last week, the team took care of the struggling Minnesota Timberwolves and Detroit Pistons, but couldn't grab wins against the mediocre Brooklyn Nets across town and the reeling Oklahoma City Thunder at home.

With the team's up-and-down results, the Knicks placed 19th in this week's power rankings from The Athletic, three spots lower than where they were a week ago.

"The Knicks have mostly boosted their record against bad teams," The Athletic writes. "They have wins over Detroit (twice), Orlando, and Charlotte for two-thirds of their victories. Other than the loss to OKC, the rest of them are truly justifiable. Still not sure about the Brooklyn loss on the surface, but losing to Memphis, Cleveland, Milwaukee, and Atlanta is totally fine. Their next five games are all out west, so we’ll see if they can stay afloat or maybe even come away with an improbable winning record on this excursion."

The Knicks are still trying to figure themselves out, and they hope to do so on the road trip where they respectively face Utah, Denver, Golden State, and Phoenix before wrapping up with a rematch in Oklahoma City. Things get started on Tuesday night in Salt Lake City (9 p.m. ET, MSG).

