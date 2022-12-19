The top teams in the league are not infallible, evidenced by the Celtics losing back-to-back games to the Magic, the Bucks falling by 41 to the Grizzlies and the Pelicans going winless last week.

The association feels very even, with just five games separating first place from 11th in the West and Boston’s recent skid slowing down the runaway No. 1 seed. This week is a big one around the NBA with 10 teams participating in the league’s Christmas showcase. After injuries to key players like Stephen Curry and Anthony Davis and a slew of upsets, see how all 30 teams stack up.

1. Boston Celtics

Record: 22–9

Previous ranking: 1

The loss to the Warriors really unraveled the Celtics, who proceeded to lose three of their next four after beginning the season an NBA-best 21–5. Falling to the Clippers after the Golden State game is excusable, though it coincided with an off shooting night by Jayson Tatum. And an overtime win against the Lakers the next night, spurred by 44 from Tatum, was an impressive bounceback. But back in Boston over the weekend, the C’s lost to the Magic twice and dropped to second place in the conference ahead of a marquee playoff rematch against first-place Milwaukee on Christmas at TD Garden.

2. Milwaukee Bucks

Record: 21–8

Previous ranking: 2

Milwaukee endured an embarrassing beatdown last week and handed out two of its own. It began with a 17-point home win over Golden State, followed by a 41-point defeat in Memphis. In Jrue Holiday’s absence, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton combined for just 22 points on 6-for-25 shooting, and the Bucks’ No. 2 defense let up a season-high point total to the Grizzlies. Back in Milwaukee a few days later, with Holiday back in the lineup and Antetokounmpo and Middleton out, the Bucks beat the Jazz by 26 and capitalized on Boston’s bad week to take hold of the No. 1 seed.

3. Memphis Grizzlies

Record: 19–10

Previous ranking: 4

The Grizzlies’ seven-game winning streak was snapped in Oklahoma City with Ja Morant in the locker room for the second half after an early ejection. Before that, Memphis rose to the top of the West last week after a 25-point victory over the Hawks and a 41-point win against the Bucks in which Morant finished with a triple double and led all scorers with 25 points. Eight Grizzlies players scored in double figures in the blowout. Memphis, which has yet to have its full starting five active for a single game so far, has a difficult week ahead with nationally televised road games against Denver, Phoenix and Golden State.

4. Cleveland Cavaliers

Record: 20–11

Previous ranking: 5

Cleveland lost to the worst team it played last week but otherwise handled itself well. On the road against the Spurs, the Cavaliers lost by one, and they responded by beating the Mavericks, Pacers and Mavericks, again, in overtime. Donovan Mitchell was the engine of the offense, and he finished with 41 against Indiana, but Cleveland’s top-ranked defense deserves the credit for holding Dallas under 100 points twice to complete the season sweep.

5. New Orleans Pelicans

Record: 18–11

Previous ranking: 3

The Pelicans’ stay atop the conference was short-lived. They dropped three in a row last week—their longest skid of the season—immediately after a season-best seven-game winning streak. New Orleans went up to Salt Lake City, dropped two games to the Jazz, and then lost to the Suns after scoring back-to-back wins the previous week against its budding rival. The Pelicans have the pending return of Brandon Ingram (toe) to look forward to, and their schedule eases up after they host the Bucks on Monday.

6. Phoenix Suns

Record: 18–12

Previous ranking: 6

The Suns were moving in the wrong direction at the beginning of last week. They had lost four in a row and left their two-game set in New Orleans defeated. And that was before a 14-point loss to the Rockets without Devin Booker. Two nights later, he returned against the Clippers to stop the bleeding—Phoenix won by 16 on the road. Next he put together a monster 58-point outing against the Pelicans and led a furious second-half comeback. He’ll look to keep it going when the Suns play the Lakers, Wizards and Grizzlies this week before their Christmas game in Denver.

7. Denver Nuggets

Record: 18–11

Previous ranking: 7

What a week for Nikola Jokić. The back-to-back MVP put an exclamation mark on it Sunday with a 40-point, 27-rebound, 11-assist triple double to beat the Hornets. And that followed a 43-point, 14-rebound effort to get by the Wizards a few days earlier. Denver’s only loss came on the road to the Lakers—Jokić had only 25 and 11 in that contest. The Nuggets are steadily gaining on the top three teams in the West and are only one game out of first.

8. Brooklyn Nets

Record: 19–12

Previous ranking: 9

No team is more clutch than the Nets, who are 12–3 in clutch situations and picked up two more tight wins last week. Brooklyn beat the Wizards by 12, sunk the Raptors on a Kyrie Irving game-winning three and got past the Pistons behind Kevin Durant’s 43 points. Those three victories stretched the Nets’ winning streak to six games and concluded an undefeated four-game road trip. Brooklyn is on national television twice this week at the Barclays Center against Golden State and Milwaukee.

9. Sacramento Kings

Record: 16–12

Previous ranking: 10

The Kings wrapped up their six-game East Coast road trip with back-to-back wins to break even. They went 2–1 last week and followed up a 20-point loss to the 76ers with consecutive wins against the Raptors and Pistons. De’Aaron Fox led the team in scoring both games with 27 and 24 points, respectively, and Domantas Sabonis filled up the stat sheet, too. Sacramento returns to the Golden 1 Center this week for a trio of home games against the Hornets, Lakers and Wizards.

10. Dallas Mavericks

Record: 15–15

Previous ranking: 8

Both Mavericks losses last week came against the Cavaliers—the first was by 15 points, the second by one in overtime. Kemba Walker, playing in his third game with Dallas, went for a game-high 32 points in Cleveland, but it wasn’t enough with Luka Dončić out. In the team’s two wins at home against the Thunder and Trail Blazers, Dončić went for 38 and 33 points, respectively, but he still relinquished his scoring title lead to Joel Embiid—for now.

11. Portland Trail Blazers

Record: 17–13

Previous ranking: 13

Portland picked up three double-digit wins last week, powered by the duo of Damian Lillard and Anfernee Simons. Lillard scored 38 to beat the Timberwolves and 37 a few days later in a win in San Antonio. Over the weekend it was Simons who led the way with 32 to get past the Rockets. The Trail Blazers lost to the Mavericks for the second time in as many meetings, as they were unable to mount a second-half comeback after letting up 72 first-half points.

12. Philadelphia 76ers

Record: 16–12

Previous ranking: 14

The 76ers had just two games last week and won both to extend their winning streak to four overall and six in a row at home. Embiid’s scoring tear continued with 31 points in a 20-point victory against the Kings and 34 more for the league’s top scorer to beat the Warriors by 12. Philadelphia is 4–1 since James Harden’s return, and he’s dished 59 assists during that stretch. The Sixers have three more contests at home this week, against the Raptors, Pistons and Clippers, before they head to Madison Square Garden to play on Christmas.

13. Los Angeles Clippers

Record: 18–14

Previous ranking: 15

Kawhi Leonard is beginning to resemble the player he was pre-injury. The Clippers won all three games he played in last week, and he scored a season-high 31 points against the Wizards, went for 25 points versus the Celtics and finished with 19 against the Timberwolves. L.A. lost by double digits to the Suns without Leonard (rest) or Paul George (knee), who also missed the Washington game. It’s been rare to have both stars available this season, though things are still looking up in Tinseltown with four wins in five games, including one by 20 points against Boston.

14. New York Knicks

Record: 17–13

Previous ranking: 18

The Knicks parlayed their improved defense with stellar play from Julius Randle into a seven-game winning streak that has them firmly among the top six teams in the East. They added three more to the count last week—back-to-back in Chicago and another in Indiana. New York is 10–6 on the road this season and has won its last six away from Madison Square Garden. The Knicks return home for four games this week against tough teams, culminating in a visit from the 76ers on Christmas.

15. Utah Jazz

Record: 17–15