Knicks Predicted to Re-Sign OG Anunoby
New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby is about to get paid with a capital P in the next few weeks as free agency draws near.
Anunoby was traded by the Toronto Raptors to the Knicks in late December, and New York hoped that a long-term deal could come his way when the two sides negotiated this offseason. While there have reportedly been some disagreements in terms of compensation, Bleacher Report writer Zach Buckley believes the two sides will find a way to make a deal happen.
"Anunoby has only topped the 50-game mark once in the past four seasons. From the swingman's standpoint, he was all-caps AWESOME when he suited up. His elite defense and low-maintenance offense perfectly fit the puzzle for the Knicks, who went a blistering 20-3 in the regular season when he suited up," Buckley writes. "The Knicks will want those absences factored into his deal. Anunoby will want the contract to reflect his absurd impact. Conversations could get uncomfortable. Still, the likeliest ending to this story is his re-signing with the team he helped transform, probably at a number in the same zip code as the max he is eligible to receive."
Anunoby, 27, is very important to the success of the team. The Knicks know that and would hate for a few million dollars to be the difference between bringing him back and letting him walk. Other teams will show him the money, too, so the Knicks can't be frugal with their offer. If they want Anunoby back, they must show him the money.
Anunoby is a player that takes the Knicks from good to great, and losing him in this way would be catastrophic towards New York's potential for next season.
HoopsHype's Michael Scotto is reporting that Anunoby is seeking a deal of at least $35 million annually.
"From executives I’ve talked to around the league, Anunoby’s floor appears to be $35 million, and his ceiling is a max contract," Scotto said on the HoopsHype podcast. "Philadelphia will be looking for a 3-and-D small forward and has the max cap space to make the offer if they believe they’ll miss out on their top target, Paul George. Two general managers told me they’d pay Anunoby $35 million annually and that a max would be tough because of his injury history.”
A four-year, $140 million deal is probably a little lower than what Anunoby is asking for, and perhaps that's the offer the Knicks currently have. Maybe Anunoby will push for something like $150-160 million, and if that's the only difference, New York should easily say yes. However, if it pushes towards $180 million, which is $45 million per year, it may make the Knicks a little more hesitant.
