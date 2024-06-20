Knicks Linked to Magic Center
If the New York Knicks are looking for a bargain in free agency, they could look towards signing Orlando Magic center Goga Bitadze.
The Athletic writer Fred Katz listed Bitadze as a potential player the Knicks could sign in free agency.
"Bitadze filled in as a starter, turning himself into more of a brute, defensive-minded presence than ever. He was the embodiment of the Magic’s personality: You don’t get to play if you don’t thrive beating up opponents. That would translate well to the Knicks," Katz writes. "Of course, Bitadze would represent a falloff from Hartenstein, who the Knicks can offer up to $72.5 million over four years. Bitadze would not cost the full midlevel exception or anywhere close to it. But his performance this season may warrant a contract above the minimum, and if the Knicks need a center, he could back up Robinson as well as any other free agent in his price range."
Bitadze, 24, was a first-round pick made by the Indiana Pacers back in the 2019 NBA Draft, but he struggled to make his mark with the team and they released him in the middle of the 2022-23 campaign.
Shortly after his departure from the Pacers, the Magic claimed him off waivers, giving him new life for his career. In his first full season in Orlando, he played a career-high 62 games and started 33 of them. He averaged five points and 4.6 rebounds per game.
While Bitadze got a lot of playing time with the Magic this year, he eventually was knocked out of the rotation when both Wendell Carter Jr. and Moe Wagner became healthy. So now, Bitadze is seeking a spot where he can play.
If the Knicks strike out on Isaiah Hartenstein in free agency, Bitadze could be a good alternative. He has rim-protecting abilities and he won't cost much at all. A similar deal to Hartenstein's (two years, $16 million) may be enough to bring the Georgian center to New York. He could start or come off the bench for Mitchell Robinson and be an underrated addition to the Knicks.
