RJ Barrett Available For Knicks as Pacers Visit on Wednesday

Barrett is back on the New York Knicks' active roster after missing the prior six games with a lacerated finger.

The New York Knicks announced that RJ Barrett will be available to play in Wednesday night's game against the Indiana Pacers (7:30 p.m. ET, MSG).

Barrett, who makes up part of the commonly accepted New York "big three" alongside Jalen Brunson and RJ Barrett missed the last six games with a lacerated finger, sustaining the injury in the very early stages of Dec. 27's loss in Dallas. The Knicks went 4-2 in his absence, including a four-game winning streak that ended on Monday against Milwaukee.

Though Barrett struggled during the early stages of the season, he was finding a groove in December, averaging 26.1 points and 6.1 rebounds over his past nine full games, a stretch that included a season-best 44 tallies against Chicago on Dec. 23 (two short of his career-best. The stint also included a 24-point out against the Pacers five days prior in Indianapolis.

If Barrett is indeed inserted into the starting lineup, it'll be the Knicks' first game with their usual starting five also featuring Brunson, Randle, Quentin Grimes, and Mitchell Robinson since Christmas Day's visit from Philadelphia. Immanuel Quickley has filled in for both Barrett and Brunson at guard, averaging 20.3 points, 5.9 assists, and 5.3 rebounds in starting the last seven games.

In addition to Barrett, the Knicks also welcomed back Obi Toppin from injury earlier this week.

