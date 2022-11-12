Can't Barrett! Knicks Down Detroit Despite Late Rally

The New York Knicks' biggest attractions came through to take down the pesky Detroit Pistons on Friday night.

The New York Knicks' Killer B's proved lethal against the Detroit Pistons on Friday night at Madison Square Garden

Behind a united 56-point effort from RJ Barrett (30) and Jalen Brunson (26), the Knicks flooded a late comeback effort from the Pistons, disposing of Detroit for the second time this season with a 121-110 victory

The visitors nearly ate away at a lead that reached as high as 17, one primarily formed through Barrett's 20 points in the first half. When the lead shrank to as little as six at multiple points, a Brunson takeover kept things in New York's corner, sinking his first three of the frame en route to 11 total in the frame, earning baskets that always seemed to fall when Detroit got too close.

Friday's performance was another strong night from the field for Barrett, who has earned a positive shooting night (at least 50 percent) in three of the last five games after doing so only once in his first seven. Everyone in the Knicks' de facto big three made an impact in Friday's win, with Julius Randle reaching 21 points on a fruitless seven-attempt night from three-point range. Deep shooting was a problem for nearly everyone wearing the new City Edition uniforms, as the Knicks sank only 10-of-40 beyond the arc. The team did save the best for last, though, as Immanuel Quickley put in a clutch triple in the final minute that permanently placed momentum on the home side.

A respectful night in the interior, however, limited Detroit's attempts at a comeback. New York (6-6) pulled in 16 offensive boards and 60 points in the paint as Mitchell Robinson continues to work off a knee injury. Isaiah Hartenstein pulled down a game-best 12 rebounds in his return to the starting five.

Detroit (3-10) has now fallen in Manhattan twice this season, previously serving as the victim in the Knicks home opener in October. Bojan Bogdanovic led the team with 25 while former Knick Alec Burks had 17 off the bench in his Knicks debut. A rematch in Detroit awaits on Nov. 29.

The Knicks will look to sweep a weekend set in Manhattan on Sunday when the Oklahoma City Thunder descends upon MSG (12 p.m. ET, MSG).

Geoff Magliocchetti is on Twitter @GeoffJMags

To The Garden and beyond! Get your Knicks game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Knicks? Click Here.

Follow AllKnicks.com on Twitter.