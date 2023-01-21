'It's Always Us!': Liberty Star Sabrina Ionescu Announces Engagement

It didn't take long for Sabrina Ionescu to bring a long-awaited ring to New York ... at least on a personal level.

The New York Liberty superstar announced her engagement to Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Hroniss Grasu on Instagram on Saturday. Ionescu's announcement came hours after her Liberty made a commitment of their own, formally introducing Jonquel Jones after acquiring the 2021 WNBA MVP from the Connecticut Sun in a three-team trade.

"It’s always us," Ionescu declares in her caption. "Here’s to forever with you."

Ionescu's Liberty teammates Michaela Onyenwere and DiDi Richards are among the well-wishers as is New York head coach Sandy Brondello.

The pair, both of Romanian descent and athletic superstars at the University of Oregon publicly revealed their relationship in 2021. Grasu entered the NFL in 2015 as a third-round pick of the Chicago Bears and has spent time with seven different NFL teams. He spent the past two seasons in Las Vegas, which also serves as the home of the defending WNBA champion Aces.

Ionescu is set to enter her third full season with the Liberty after arriving in New York as the first overall pick of the 2020 WNBA Draft. After missing most of her rookie campaign with an ankle injury, last season served as a springboard to her first breakout across the Association's honor roll: averaging 17.4 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 6.3 assists, Ionescu earned her first All-Star nomination and All-WNBA Second Team honors. Her efforts and more allowed the Liberty to clinch their second consecutive playoff berth, where they gave the second-seeded Chicago Sky all they could handle in a three-game set.

The 2023 Liberty season opens on May 19 when the Liberty battle the Washington Mystics in the nation's capital.

