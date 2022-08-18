Lucky 13! Late Liberty Run Keys Upset Playoff Win

The New York Liberty took the wind out of Chicago with a jaw-dropping sequence in the final frame.

Undeniably the underdog in their first WNBA playoff series since 2015, the New York Liberty sure didn't play like one on Wednesday night in Chicago.

New York held the lead for a good portion of the WNBA postseason opener's middle stages and later withstood a scoring surge from the defending champion Chicago Sky to deal an upset blow on Wednesday night. With four New Yorkers scoring in double-figures, paced by Natasha Howard and Sabrina Ionescu with 22 each, the seventh-seeded Liberty earned an improbable 98-91 victory at Wintrust Arena.

With the win, the Liberty earned a franchise playoff record 98 points en route to their first postseason victory since September 2015.

Continuing to operate at full strength upon the long-awaited return of Betnijah Laney, the Liberty built a lead that reached as high as nine in the middle stages. Stefanie Dolson, a veteran newcomer who was a major part of the Sky's first championship run last season, earned 10 in the third quarter alone, though that wasn't enough to withstand her former comrades' late run, which created a 74-73 lead with ten minutes to play.

Behind clutch shooting from deep, Chicago even built a six-point lead in the late stages of the fourth. But the Liberty, paced by a show-stopping, over-the-head pass that landed into the hands of a streaking and scoring Howard, ignited a 13-0 run that built the final margin.

Game 2, the potential clincher of this best-of-three set under the WNBA's newly-installed playoff format, will be staged in Chicago on Saturday afternoon (12 p.m. ET, ESPN).

