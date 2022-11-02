Skip to main content

Ex Liberty Star Becky Hammon Joins ESPN's NBA Coverage

Hammon, one of the most cherished names in New York Liberty history, will sit in the Worldwide Leader's studio.

Fresh off her first WNBA championship, former New York Liberty star Becky Hammon will bring her expertise over to ESPN's studios. 

The network announced on Wednesday that Hammon will join its NBA coverage in December as an analyst, making the reveal at the espnW: Women + Sports Summit in Ojai, CA. 

“I am very excited to contribute to ESPN’s coverage of the NBA this season,” said Hammon in a statement. “It will be a lot of fun working alongside ESPN’s talented roster of broadcasters and having the opportunity to talk about the game that I love so much.”

Hammon, 45, is one of the most renowned and cherished names in Liberty history, having built a storied WNBA career after joining the team as an undrafted free agent out of Colorado State in 1999. Over seven seasons, Hammon built numbers that still rank near the top of the Liberty's all-time statistical categories, currently ranking fourth in points (2,367), assists (575), and steals (244) as well as second in three-pointers (331). Hammon is one of seven players to be immortalized in the teams' "Ring of Honor" game-day display at Barclays Center.

Hammon spent the last eight seasons of her career with the San Antonio Silver Stars and now serves as the head coach of the team's new identity, the Las Vegas Aces. Together with a group led by WNBA MVP and Defensive Player of the Year A'ja Wilson, Hammon guided the organization to its first WNBA title this year, Prior to taking the Aces' job, Hammon was among the first female NBA coaches, serving as an assistant on Gregg Popovich's bench with the San Antonio Spurs, the Silver Stars' longtime NBA brother.

“Becky is a pioneer in every sense of the word," David Roberts, ESPN Head of NBA and Studio Production, said of Hammon's arrival. "We know she’ll lend unique insights, based on her wide-ranging experience, to our NBA coverage."

The New York Knicks, with whom Hammon's Liberty shared Madison Square Garden during her prime, have three games scheduled for ESPN networks during Hammon's debut month, including a Christmas Day contest against the Philadelphia 76ers. 

Geoff Magliocchetti is on Twitter @GeoffJMags

