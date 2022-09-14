WATCH: Knicks' Mitchell Robinson Has a Message For 'All Y'all Beeps'

Robinson is looking to improve on one of his statistical shortcomings.

Mitchell Robinson earned.a $60 million windfall from the New York Knicks this season. Thus, it's probably only right that he try to cash in on the free perks.

Robinson gave fans an inside look at his offseason workouts, namely his free throw preparation as embarks upon the first year of a new four-season contract. Set to enter his fifth season in blue and orange, Robinson has turned himself into one of the more reliable interior contributors in the modern Association.

His free throw numbers, however, have been anything but charitable: he's a career 54 percent shooter from the foul line, a tally that includes a dire 48 percent output last year. That career-low featured an 0-of-6 showing in a March win over the Los Angeles Clippers.

Practicing on the floor of the University of New Orleans in his home state of Louisiana, Robinson is shown working on his free throws, sinking several in succession. He dedicates his shots to his doubters in family-friendly matter, namely "All of y'all beeps that ain't believe in me."

Some in the comments question why Robinson would merely work on his free throws, further inquiring in likely bad faith why he wouldn't work on his jumper and/or mid-range game. Robinson left the interrogator a message, perhaps saving some surprises from the 2022-23 season that begins next month.

Taking over the Privateers' court is far from the first time that Robinson has shown his dedication to improving a rare weak area in his game. Similar small-time courts have played host to Robinson's game improvement as he seeks to build on an otherwise career-best season that saw him tally personal bests in rebounds (8.6 per game) and field goal percentage (.761).

Robinson may be the new $60 million man. But the best things in life, after all, are free (throws).

