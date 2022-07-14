Knicks vs. Magic Summer League: How & What to Watch

It's almost appropriate that the New York Knicks' championship fortunes come down to chance at a Las Vegas-based tournament.

The Knicks' prospect group is one of 17 entering the final days of Summer League play with a 2-1 record, rendering each of them eligible to partake in the championship finale on Sunday afternoon. New York will face another team looking to remain eligible for such an honor, as they'll battle the Orlando Magic on Thursday night in the final scheduled bout for each side before a showdown with an opponent to be determined.

Perfection was denied to the young Knicks by the fledgling Portland Trail Blazers, who quickly forgot a 24-9 deficit at the end of the first quarter before rolling to an 88-77 triumph on Monday night. Quentin Grimes paced the Knicks with 24 points in defeat while fellow summer sophomore Jericho Sims pulled down 11 rebounds.

Orlando likewise saw its heater end on Monday, dropping an 84-81 decision to Oklahoma City. It was the Magic's first game without the services of Paolo Banchero following the team's decision to sit the most recent No. 1 draft pick for the final three games of Sin City action.

What: Orlando Magic (2-1) vs. New York Knicks (2-1) (Summer League)

Where: Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas, NV

When/Watch: Thursday, 7:30 p.m. ET, NBA TV/fuboTV

Keep An Eye On: Quentin Grimes

Grimes' second Summer League excursion has probably earned him a Banchero-like benching, as many feel like he has outgrown the need for such contests. His 24-point average is tied for fourth-best amongst all Vegas visitors and he has been fairly efficient, hitting 20-of-36 shots since starting the second game against Chicago with a 1-of-4 mark. It's left fans confident that the 2021 first-round pick is capable of larger responsibilities.

But Vegas is known for its retirements and farewell tours ... will Thursday serve as Grimes' final bow in blue and orange? The latest rumors surrounding Donovan Mitchell, namely the ones that send him back to his Empire State home, hint that the Jazz are intrigued by what Grimes has to offer. He's 22 years old and working through his second season as a first-round pick. His first showed flashes of brilliance in a season defined by adversity created by factors both beyond and within the Knicks' control. If the Knicks are truly dedicated to keeping RJ Barrett out of the Mitchell discussions, Grimes will become one of their most attractive assets that actually has a name. Picks alone, after all, won't be enough to land Mitchell, especially after seeing the haul Minnesota had to send to land Rudy Gobert.

Grimes has come to play this summer. Time will tell if his efforts prove rewarding in either Manhattan or Salt Lake City.

Magician to Watch: Tommy Kuhse

The Banchero shutdown was reportedly done in the name of seeing what the lesser-heralded assets of the Magic's Summer League roster has to offer. Kuhse took advantage in that department on Monday, hitting 6-of-10 from the field en route to 14 points and four assists off the bench. As Orlando fell victim to a scorned Chet Holmgren (the No. 2 pick who had a 15-point, 10-rebound double-double for the Thunder), Kuhse (well used to Holmgren's Gonzaga antics after his time at West Coast Conference rival St. Mary's) played a major role in mounting a Magic comeback, as he was a team-best plus-12 over 19:29 of action.

Kuhse will likely be looking to make one last impression before the Summer League wraps, as his 2022-23 destiny likely lies in Lakeland rather than Orlando. Several Floridians have a chance to do so with Banchero out: Vegas veteran Justin James (72 games of NBA experience with Sacramento) has earned positive reviews as has Devin Cannady, Isaiah Hartenstein's fellow G League Finals MVP.