According to SNY, it's time to stop playing (blue) devil's advocate when it comes to the future of one of the New York Knicks' top young talents.

Ian Begley is reporting that while the team lingers in the discussion for Utah Jazz superstar Donovan Mitchell, RJ Barrett won't be part of the discussions. Per Begley, the Knicks have "no interest" in parting ways with the fourth-year talent, who averaged a career-best 20 points per game last season.

Barrett, the third pick in the 2019 draft, is likely the Knicks' most attractive trade piece on the current roster. He's still on his first NBA contract and just turned 22. The Duke alum would probably be very attractive to the Jazz, who are inching closer toward a full-on rebuild after previously dealing Mitchell's fellow franchise face Rudy Gobert to Minnesota.

Utah received five first-round picks (including a swap in 2026) and the rights to No. 22 pick Walker Kessler from the Timberwolves in exchange for the defensive standout Gobert. It would likely take a similar deal, if not more, for anything involving Mitchell.

If that's the case, the Knicks would be more likely to send their plethora of picks over to Salt Lake City instead of Barrett. A similar deal would also likely rule out some of the Knicks' longer contracts (i.e. Julius Randle), which could force them to part ways with Barrett's fellow young talents like Immanuel Quickley and/or Obi Toppin instead.

Begley's report further states that the Knicks' crosstown rivals in Brooklyn are also gauging interest in Mitchell, as is defending conference top seed Miami.