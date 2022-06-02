Eastern Exec: 'Possible' Knicks Trade for Zach LaVine

The New York Knicks want to make a major move this NBA offseason. Will it require trading away the closest thing they have to an assured future contributor? One anonymous Eastern Conference executive is playing (Blue) Devil's advocate.

Speaking to Adam Taylor of Heavy.com, the exec believes that "it’s possible the Knicks could get in on (Zach) LaVine," a two-time All-Star who has spent the past five seasons with the Chicago Bulls. Set to hit free agency this summer, LaVine could become the major piece of a sign-and-trade deal. Such a deal could become the major splash the Knicks are looking for.

Alas, the exec warns, it will come at a major price: RJ Barrett or bust.

"The only way it happens with Chicago is the Bulls getting back R.J. Barrett. If the Knicks are willing to put him in a deal, they might have something worth talking about," the exec said. "If it is Julius Randle the Knicks are offering, forget it, that is not getting it done."

Flexibility, the exec claims, is there. The Bulls could ask for Obi Toppin instead of, for instance, the 2023-expiring contract of Derrick Rose. But this hypothetical deal doesn't go off without Barrett, fresh off being the youngest 20-point scorer in team history.

Would the Knicks be open to a move like this? At this point in time, it's unlikely. The team is looking toward building something sustainable, which could indeed lead to some pricey contracts traded. But a trade like this is of "one move away" variety, a position where the Knicks are nowhere near.

New York has given no indication that Barrett will be available this offseason. The first-round pick is the closest thing the Knicks have to untouchable on their current roster, and that likely includes the 11th overall pick in this month's NBA Draft in Brooklyn.

If the Knicks do change their thoughts on Barrett, that shift would likely require a more established superstar than LaVine. It's more likely they'll see to move some like Randle or the expiring contracts of Rose, Alec Burks and/or Nerlens Noel. In terms of younger assets, Topping and Immanuel Quickley would be far more expendable than Barrett.