Report: Isaiah Hartenstein Agrees to Sign with Knicks on Guaranteed Deal

Isaiah Hartenstein's professional basketball career has been all about moving around ... so why stop now?

The coveted free agent center has, according to Shams Charania, inked a two-year, $16 million-plus deal with the New York Knicks, a salary that's fully guaranteed. Hartenstein is coming off a breakout season with the Los Angeles Clippers, setting new career-bests (8.3 points, 4.9 rebounds) in 68 games off the bench.

The seven-foot, 24-year-old German American paint threat has gone through a nomadic career since entering the league in the second round of the 2017 draft after several years on the German and Lithuanian circuits. Though he made an impact in the G League, notably winning the championship series' MVP award with Houston's affiliate in 2019 (previously won by current Toronto star Pascal Siakam), he struggled to find an NBA home. Hartenstein through Houston, Denver, and Cleveland before the Clippers called last September.

Primarily backing up Ivica Zubac, Hartenstein became one of the most reliable reserve bench players in the league, He will likely fulfill a similar role in New York after the Clippers re-upped with Zubac: the Knicks are reportedly close to landing a long-term deal with Mitchell Robinson, their reliable starting center who was set to be one of the more intriguing free agents in the paint.

The Knicks' search for a backup center was brought about by their cost-cutting attempts to sign nine-figure point guard Jalen Brunson: the team saved over $19 million in 2022-23 salary by dealing incumbent backup center Nerlens Noel (in addition to Alec Burks and picks) to the Detroit Pistons.