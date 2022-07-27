Lights, Camera, Knicks! New Spike Lee Project Centers on 1990s Teams

We had "The Last Dance." We're past "Winning Time."

Now, things are about to get bloody.

Lauded filmmaker and ardent New York Knicks supporter Spike Lee confirmed to the New York Daily News that he is working on a docuseries that will focus on the team's endeavors throughout the 1990s. The project will be based on Chris Herring's book "Blood in the Garden: The Flagrant History of the 1990s New York Knicks", which was released to critical acclaim in January. Lee's confirmation comes hours after former President Barack Obama listed Herring's work on his annual list of summer book recommendations.

Details about the series have been sparse, implying the early stages of development are underway.

Though the Knicks were denied a championship, the 1990s remain one of the most successful and popular periods in franchise history. It was an era that produced several renowned names, including Patrick Ewing, Charles Oakley, John Starks, Allan Houston, and Trent Tucker.

As Herring's title implies, the teams became well known for their physical play and unrelenting defense, which led to the creation of several Eastern Conference rivalries. New York appeared in all 10 postseason tournaments in the decade and reached the NBA Finals twice (falling one win short of a championship trophy hoist in 1994).

Lee was a staple in Madison Square Garden's courtside seating section throughout the era, notably engaging in a war of words with Reggie Miller of the Indiana Pacers during their visits to Manhattan during the 1995 postseason. While his support of the Knicks is well-known, Lee's checkered encounters with the organization should provide an unbiased look at the affairs.

Though Lee's news will focus on the prosperous past, fans will likely keep an eye on the future thanks to the director instead: the NYDN report, made by Stefan Bondy, features Lee posing with Donovan Mitchell Sr., the father of the Knicks' trade target that could unite with Jalen Brunson to create a new memorable era of New York basketball if things fall in a metropolitan manner.

The 1990s Knicks aren't the only documentary stars in the New York hardwood realm: in June, HBO purchased rights to the Tribeca Film Festival entry "38 at the Garden", which centers on Jeremy Lin's success with the team and subsequent rise to prominence during the 2011-12 season.