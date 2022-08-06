Klutch Move: Lakers Interested in Knicks' Cam Reddish

Reddish lingers on the Knicks' roster after playing 15 games with the team last season.

Cam Reddish of the New York Knicks has drawn the attention of the purple and yellow.

Per Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Los Angeles Lakers might be looking to add the 2019 lottery pick that joined the Knicks for 15 games last season. Formerly of the Atlanta Hawks, Reddish (along with Solomon Hill, who was waived shortly after) was acquired in a January trade that sent Kevin Knox down south.

As the Knicks continue to search for late summer deals, Russell Westbrook has lingered on their radar as they try to get out of the final year of an undesirable contract that owes him over $47 million this season. A transfer to Los Angeles would also create a family reunion of sorts: Reddish is represented by Omar Wilkes, who has ties to Klutch Sports Group, the agency founded and headed by Lebron James' close friend Rich Paul. James is also a client, as is fellow Lakers star Anthony Davis and potential starter Kendrick Nunn.

Scotto theorizes that Reddish could become part of a three-team deal that could also involve the Utah Jazz in a resolution to the ongoing Donovan Mitchell discussion.

Set to enter his fourth NBA season, Reddish's NBA future likely centers upon contributing off the bench. All 15 games in New York came in a reserve role, his most notable effort being a 17-point showing in a March victory over the Los Angeles Clippers. He played only one more game after that, as a shoulder injury prematurely ended his season.

In terms of a case to stay, Reddish was a collegiate teammate of current New York building block RJ Barrett, with whom he earned an ACC title in 2019 with Duke.