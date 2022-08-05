Knicks Discuss 3-Way Donovan Mitchell Trade with Lakers, Jazz

This deal could give all three teams what they’re looking for this offseason.

The New York Knicks’ offseason has slowed to a crawl in recent weeks after the team backed off the Utah Jazz’s major asking price for star guard Donovan Mitchell in trade talks.

That could be changing soon, though, as HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto reports the Knicks have had three-way trade discussions with the Jazz and Los Angeles Lakers … and yes, Russell Westbrook is involved.

“The Lakers, Knicks, and Jazz discussed a three-team trade with Donovan Mitchell landing in New York, Patrick Beverley and another key Jazz player to the Lakers, Russell Westbrook on the move, and draft picks to Utah,” wrote Scotto.

“Should Mitchell be traded, rival NBA executives believe a fire sale will happen immediately in Utah, signaling the start of a long-term rebuild. Playoff-caliber teams are monitoring Bojan Bogdanovic and Patrick Beverley, with both players entering contract seasons.”

It’s been well-documented that the Lakers don’t want to trade their 2027 and 2029 first-round draft picks just to get off Russell Westbrook’s expiring $47 million contract. However, LeBron James became eligible for a contract extension on Thursday and might use his leverage to make the Lakers do something to improve their roster before he signs.

Given that the Knicks don’t want to meet Utah GM Danny Ainge’s draft picks price in a straight-up trade for Mitchell, this would be a good way for each side to get what it wants: The Jazz get their picks from two different teams, the Lakers get two win-now players and potentially a LeBron extension, and the Knicks get Mitchell to pair with newly acquired guard Jalen Brunson.

