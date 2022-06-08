Skip to main content

New Tune? Jazz To Interview Knicks Assistant Johnnie Bryant

The Knicks associate head coach is one of several assistants that will get a chance to interview for a top position in Utah.

An ESPN report reveals that the Utah Jazz have obtained permission to interview several prominent assistant coaches, including New York Knicks associate head coach Johnnie Bryant.

Utah, at a crossroads as a franchise after yet another disappointing playoff showing, has embarked on a search for the ninth head coach in franchise history after the resignation of long-tenured Quin Snyder earlier this week. 

Utah's interest in Bryant is hardly surprising. The lauded player developer has worked with several Jazz standouts, including Gordon Hayward, Paul Millsap and potential Knicks target Donovan Mitchell. Bryant served on Snyder's staff for six seasons (2014-20) before joining up with Tom Thibodeau in New York.

Bryant was part of the first four trips of Utah's active six-year postseason streak, tied with Milwaukee for the second-longest in the league. Prior to his professional endeavors, Bryant endeared himself to Utah basketball fans as a member of the University of Utah's program. He still stands as the Utes' all-time leader in 3-point percentage. 

On Tuesday, oddsmakers ranked Bryant as the odds-on favorite to take over for Snyder, topping a list that featured recent head coaches like Mike D'Antoni (a former Knicks coach), Terry Stotts and Frank Vogel. Current Utah assistant Alex Jensen is on the list, as are active NBA Finals participants Will Hardy and Joe Mazzulla, both with the Boston Celtics. Milwaukee's Charles Lee is also said to be involved.

The list to will likely grow as the offseason carries on, but Bryant appears to be the earlier leader.

