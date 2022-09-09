Charles Barkley Offers 'Inside Information' on Knicks' Donovan Mitchell Trade

According to Charles Barkley, New York Knicks senior Vice President William Wesley channeled the Hall-of-Famer's TNT catchphrase and partly called the Donovan Mitchell negotiations with the Utah Jazz ... terrible.

Speaking on SiriusXM Radio, Barkley revealed "inside information from Wesley himself, claiming to have gained such intel over dinner with the Knicks executive this week. While it's no secret that the Knicks actively engaged in talks to obtain Salt Lake City's former franchise face, Barkley said that the Jazz, led by CEO of basketball operations Danny Ainge, appeared to treat the situation like a robbery or hostage situation instead.

"I said, Wes, why didn't y'all make the trade? He says, 'Oh man. Don't go by the media stuff. (Utah) wanted my wife, my kids,'" Barkley told hosts Amin Elhassan and Eddie Johnson. "He says, 'We wanted the deal, obviously ... (but) they wanted my wife, they wanted my kids, they wanted my grandkids. They were just trying to rip somebody off.' So he says, 'Dude, we're gonna have to pass on it.'"

Barkley, briefly putting his owner general cap on, praised Wesley and his colleagues for showing restraint when it came to Mitchell, who was later dealt to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Utah obtained five first-round selections and three veterans. Of the former haul, three were unprotected and two came in a pick swap.

The Jazz reportedly soured on negotiations when the Knicks balked at the high draft pick capital on the table and were further displeased when the team offered RJ Barrett a nine-figure extension.

"I give (the Knicks) credit," Barkley said. "You can't give away everything."

"I like Donovan. He’s a very good player and I like the deal for the Cavaliers. I don’t think they gave up anything special to get Donovan and will be a really good team and it’s going to be an exciting year in the NBA.”

Mitchell and the Cavs will make their first visit to MSG on Dec. 4, while the Knicks will go to Utah on Nov. 15.

