Patrick Beverley Praises Knicks' Journeymen
Patrick Beverley has built quite the rogues gallery in his eventful NBA career but there doesn't appear to be any New York Knicks among them.
Beverley once again used his "Pat Bev Pod" to talk Knicks basketball in an uplifting manner: after previously defending head coach Tom Thibodeau's minutes practices, Beverley professed his pride in Josh Hart and Isaiah Hartenstein, two journeymen that wound up finding lasting success in Manhattan.
Hart, for example, rose to prominence when three-time All-Star Julius Randle was lost for the season with shoulder injury in late January. The NBA nomad, having signed on for four more years in New York after this season, went on to become one of the hardwood staples of the postseason, to the point he played four complete games during the Knicks' 13-part playoff run that ended in the Eastern Conference Semifinals last weekend.
"Josh Hart, being able to play damn near every minute, to play every game, for a long time, he went unappreciated," Beverley noted. "He was just with Portland, he was with the (New Orleans) Pelicans, he just couldn't find a home somewhere, a team that appreciated him. (The Knicks) really appreciate him there and I'm happy for him."
Everyone involved in Knicks basketball is no doubt thanks for Hart and his substitute duties: the Villanova alum averaged a double-double (12 points, 10.6 rebounds) while stepping in for Randle over the final 36 games of the regular season and was one of the top rebounders of the playoffs, as he's one of only eight participants to pull in at least 10 per game (one of only five to advance past the first round).
Beverley was also proud of Hartenstein, who recently wrapped up his second season in Manhattan. Set to be a free agent, Hartenstein made himself into an opening lineup mainstay in the wake of Mitchell Robinson's injuries, averaging a career-best 8.3 rebounds, including 3.3 of the offensive variety.
"He didn't come in thinking he's going to be starting and playing a ton of minutes," Beverley the Milwaukee Buck said of his "cultur brother" Hartenstein. "Coming and thinking you're a, you know, worst-case scenario, you're just the backup, you come in and change the game great in the pocket (with) floaters, a great screener ... He just put himself in position to make a ton of money. I'm happy for him."
